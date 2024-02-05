Cummins Inc. Investors: Please Contact The Portnoy Law Firm To Recover Your Losses; March 15, 2024 Deadline

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



​LOS ANGELES, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI ) investors that a lawsuit was filed on behalf of investors that purchased Cummins securities between April 30, 2019 and December 21, 2023, inclusive (the“Class Period”).

The lawsuit alleges that during the Class Period, Cummins and its defendants engaged in actions that misled investors. These alleged actions include:

Making materially false and/or misleading statements or failing to disclose that Cummins, despite assurances made after April 2019, continued to manufacture engines with emission defeating devices that were in violation of regulations from 2019 to 2023.

Consequently, Cummins downplayed its legal and regulatory risk, and exaggerated its commitment to environmental protection.

As a result of these actions, the defendants' statements regarding Cummins' business, operations, and prospects were allegedly materially false and misleading, or lacked a reasonable basis throughout the relevant time frame.

The lawsuit asserts that when the true details about these matters became known, investors suffered financial damages.

