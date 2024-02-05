Autism Specialists To Host Grand Opening Of New Wisconsin Clinic For Young Children

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) EAU CLAIRE, Wis., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravel Autism Health , a leader in the diagnosis and treatment of young children on the autism spectrum, is hosting a ribbon-cutting on February 6 to celebrate the grand opening of a new, state-of-the-art autism therapy clinic. Autism experts at this new clinic at 4232 London Road in Eau Claire will provide a full range of services for families in the Chippewa Valley.



Caravel specializes in Applied Behavior Analysis therapy, which uses positive reinforcement to help children with autism improve a wide range of skills including communication and social skills. The clinic features colorful, sensory-friendly spaces where children work one-on-one with therapists to build skills, develop confidence, and learn to connect with the world around them. Caravel offers diagnostic evaluation, therapy, family support, and counseling.



Caravel has its roots in Wisconsin; its founders opened their first clinic in Green Bay in 2009. Caravel is known for its expertise in using ABA therapy to help families navigate the challenges of childhood autism. The effectiveness of ABA therapy is recognized by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"ABA therapy changes lives, but there is a shortage of specialists in many communities," explained Caravel CEO Mike Miller. "Providing access to high-quality therapy at a young age is how we ensure that children achieve the best possible outcomes. We're opening clinics in communities like Eau Claire to bring more resources and greater hope for families."



"We change the lives of families touched by autism by helping children reach their full potential," explained Carly Burish, Caravel's Eau Claire clinic director. "We're so excited to be expanding access to ABA services here in Eau Claire."



Parents of young children and others with questions about autism diagnosis and ABA therapy are invited to call 715-496-6627 or visit caravelautism .

About Caravel Autism Health

Since 2009, Caravel Autism Health has been committed to helping families navigate the challenges of autism and providing leadership that creates better outcomes. Our team of clinical experts specializes in evaluation, diagnosis, and therapy for young children on the autism spectrum. Caravel's research-based and data-driven programs are designed to provide better outcomes that help children with autism reshape their development and embrace new ways of interacting with the world.

