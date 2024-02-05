Attack Helicopter Market Report 2023 | Industry Size Worth US$ 9.43 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Attack Helicopter Market by Product Type (Single-Engine, Twin-Engine), End Use (Army, Navy, Air Force ), and Region 2023-2028 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the attack helicopter market report . The global market size reached US$ 6.83 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 9.43 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.42% during 2023-2028.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Attack Helicopter Industry:

Increasing Geopolitical Tension:

Rising geopolitical tensions and conflicts around the globe are a major factor driving the attack helicopter market. Countries are increasingly investing in their defense capabilities to safeguard national security and maintain a strategic edge. Attack helicopters, with their ability to provide close air support, surveillance, and precision strikes, have become a critical component of military forces. The versatility and effectiveness of these helicopters in various combat and peacekeeping missions have led to a surge in demand. The need for modernization of existing fleets and replacement of aging helicopters also contributes to market growth, as governments seek to enhance their aerial combat capabilities.

Rising Demand for Multi-Role Capabilities:

The growing demand for multi-role capabilities in military equipment is another key driver of the attack helicopter market. Modern conflicts require versatile and adaptable military assets. Attack helicopters that can perform multiple roles, such as reconnaissance, troop transport, and casualty evacuation, in addition to combat missions, are increasingly favored. This shift toward multi-role capabilities has led manufacturers to design helicopters that can be easily modified for various mission types, adding to their operational value. The ability to perform diverse missions reduces the need for multiple specialized aircraft, offering cost-effectiveness and operational efficiency, which in turn fuels market growth.

Technological Advancements:

The attack helicopter market is significantly influenced by advancements in technology. These technological improvements encompass enhanced avionics, better flight control systems, and more effective weapon systems. Modern attack helicopters are equipped with state-of-the-art targeting systems, allowing for greater precision in combat scenarios. Additionally, advancements in engine technology have led to more powerful and efficient helicopters, capable of longer flight durations and higher speeds. The integration of digital cockpits and advanced communication systems has also improved the operational capabilities of these helicopters. This continuous technological evolution drives the demand for newer, more advanced attack helicopters in both military and security operations worldwide.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



Airbus SE

Bell Textron Inc. (Textron Inc.)

Denel Aeronautics (Denel SOC Ltd.)

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

JSC Rosoboronexport (Rostec)

Leonardo S.p.A.

Lockheed Martin Corporation The Boeing Company,

Attack Helicopter Market Report Segmentation:

By Product Type:



Single-Engine Twin-Engine

Single-engine represented the largest segment as they are generally more cost-effective to manufacture, operate, and maintain compared to their twin-engine counterparts.

By End Use:



Army

Navy Air Force

Army dominates the market as they have the largest operational requirements for attack helicopters due to their primary role in ground combat.

By Region:



North America



United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia



Indonesia

Others

Europe



Germany



France



United Kingdom



Italy



Spain



Russia

Others

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Others Middle East and Africa

North America leads the market due to significant presence of defense aviation manufacturers.

Attack Helicopter Market Trends:

The market is witnessing a shift towards equipping attack helicopters with long-range precision-guided munitions, enhancing their strike capabilities. Besides, advancements in stealth technology and survivability features, such as radar-absorbing materials and electronic countermeasures, are being incorporated to reduce the helicopter's vulnerability to enemy defenses. Moreover, attack helicopters are increasingly being integrated with unmanned systems, enabling them to operate in swarm configurations and extend their operational range and effectiveness. Additionally, modern attack helicopters are designed to serve multiple roles, including armed reconnaissance, troop transport, medical evacuation, and close air support, making them more versatile on the battlefield.

