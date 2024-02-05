Global Climate Change Conference To Be Held Next Week At Nangarhar University

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Ministry of Higher Education and the National Environmental Protection Agency announced during a joint session that an international climate change conference will be held at Nangarhar University next week.

Dr. Latifullah Khair Khwa, the academic advisor of the Ministry of Higher Education, stated during a press conference on Monday, February 5th, that Nangarhar University will host an international conference on climate change next week.

According to Mr. Khair Khwa, in addition to presenting 140 scientific papers and research at this conference, efforts will be made to share the scientific findings on climate change and existing damages in Afghanistan with the global community.

Abdul Salam Haqani, the deputy director of the National Environmental Protection Agency, emphasized the significance of this conference and added,“We hope to be able to share the research results and scientific knowledge about climate change and its negative effects with the world.”

This conference takes place while the United Nations had previously declared that Afghanistan is facing the“worst drought” in the last 30 years.

It is worth noting that Afghanistan's economy, primarily reliant on agriculture and livestock, is expected to suffer negative consequences due to the drought, which will have a profound impact on the food security of the country's population.

