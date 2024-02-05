(MENAFN- Baystreet) Electrovaya Inc.

2/5/2024 10:24 AM EST

Ivanhoe Electric Inc.2/5/2024 9:58 AM ESTGeodrill Limited2/5/2024 9:52 AM ESTEro Copper Corp.2/5/2024 9:48 AM ESTInformation Services Corporation2/5/2024 9:44 AM ESTTroilus Gold Corp.2/5/2024 9:39 AM ESTFission Uranium Corp.2/5/2024 9:36 AM ESTWest Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.2/5/2024 9:31 AM ESTLaurentian Bank of Canada2/2/2024 10:38 AM ESTIG Wealth Management2/2/2024 10:13 AM EST Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkin - Monday, February 5, 2024

Stocks in Play

2/5/2024 - 10:49 AM EST - Canacol Energy Ltd. : Provided its capital and gas sales guidance for 2024. Dollar amounts are expressed in United States dollars. The Corporation announces that its 2024 capital budget is between $138 million and $151 million. Forecast average realized contractual gas sales for 2024, which include downtime, are anticipated to range between 160 and 177 million cubic feet per day. Canacol Energy Ltd. shares T are trading up $0.04 at $5.96.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks