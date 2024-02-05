(MENAFN- Baystreet) Brookfield, Gabriel at 52-Week Highs on News

Thermal Energy at 52-Week High on News Thermal Energy International Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 29.5 cents Monday. Thermal Energy today announced that CEO William Crossland will present at the Small-Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences, on February 7.Aecon Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $14.48 Monday. No news stories available today.Celestica Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $49.59 Monday. No news stories available today.Canadian National Railway Company (T) hit a new 52-week high of $170.12 Monday. No news stories available today.Spectral Medical Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 60 cents Monday. No news stories available today.abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.66 Monday. No news stories available today.Gabriel Resources Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 59 cents Monday. No news stories available today.CGI Inc. (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $154.33 Monday. No news stories available today.Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $11.61 Monday. No news stories available today.Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $98.81 Monday. No news stories available today.NervGen Pharma Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $3.75 Monday. No news stories available today.Sylogist Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.70 Monday. No news stories available today.Thinkific Labs Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.70 Monday. No news stories available today.Cansortium Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of $3.70 Monday. No news stories available today.Sprott Physical Uranium Trust U) hit a new 52-week high of $33.10 Monday. No news stories available today.Ur-Energy Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.62 Monday. No news stories available today.5N Plus Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.95 Monday. No news stories available today.Waste Connections Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $212.34 Monday. No news stories available today.Whitemud Resources Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 27 cents Monday. No news stories available today.WSP Global Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $200.04 Monday. No news stories available today.TMX Group Limited (T.X) hit a new 52-week high of $33.74 Monday. No news stories available today.

