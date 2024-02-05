Christine Healy, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2024 Top Agent

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Christine is a real estate sales associate at RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions. She focuses on providing excellent, client-centered service in residential real estate for buyers, sellers, and investors in the Western Pennsylvania region.

Growing up in Edgewood, Christine finished high school in Shadyside and earned her Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and Marketing from the University of Pittsburgh. Her family has been in Pittsburgh for generations - her mom was raised in South Oakland and her dad was from Penn Hills.

A lifelong resident of Western Pennsylvania, Christine takes pride in sharing her in-depth knowledge of the region, including its culture and its people. Whether she is listing a property or aiding buyers, her skills and experience greatly contribute to her ability to effectively market properties and navigate the intricacies of real estate transactions.

Real estate, to Christine, is not just an asset; it holds paramount importance in determining pricing and evaluating a property's worth. It serves as both an investment and a place to call home. With her father's guidance as an appraiser in the region for nearly 25 years, Christine has honed a keen ability to accurately assess property values, making her transition into real estate seamless and natural.

A standout aspect of Christine's professional profile is her exceptional skill in establishing client relationships. Her clients value her reliability, confidence, commitment to promises, and extensive knowledge of the real estate industry.

“Buying or selling a home is a complicated transaction & frequently follows a milestone life event. It is an exciting & oftentimes emotional transition that requires a skilled perspective of the process. Finding that balance for my clients that hopefully become lifelong friends is my goal!”

Over the course of her career, Christine has earned numerous sales awards, a testament to her dedication and excellence in the field. She attributes her success to the unwavering support of her family, who have encouraged her to pursue her passion for real estate.

Having lived all over Allegheny County, Christine settled in O'Hara Township with her husband, raising a family of 4 children for the past two decades. They are blessed to have family and friends all over the area.