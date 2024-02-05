Raman Imaging And Diagnostic Centre Secures NABL Accreditation, Best Diagnostic Hub In Patna

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Raman Imaging and Diagnostic Centre, a leading healthcare institution in Patna, proudly announces its recent accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL). This prestigious certification underscores the centre's commitment to delivering uncompromised quality and reliability in diagnostic services.

NABL accreditation is a testament to Raman Imaging and Diagnostic Centre's unwavering dedication to adhering to the highest standards of quality and accuracy. The certification acknowledges the centre's state-of-the-art infrastructure, advanced technology, and adherence to international benchmarks in pathology and diagnostic testing.

Being one of the best diagnostic centres in Patna , Raman Imaging and Diagnostic Centre is now equipped with the official recognition of its competence and reliability. This accreditation assures patients, healthcare professionals, and stakeholders that our diagnostic centre in Patna consistently meets stringent quality standards, offering accurate and dependable diagnostic results.