Devon Wilson

Devon is a highly accomplished realtor affiliated with List + Market Realty in Scottsdale, Arizona. She is deeply committed to assisting women and young families in their pursuit of homeownership, serving as a reliable source of support throughout the entire process.

As a mother herself, Devon understands the significance of finding a home that caters to the unique needs of a family, recognizing the potential stress and overwhelm associated with the process. She is equally aware of the challenges involved in listing a property, acknowledging the considerable time and effort required.

Dedicated to alleviating concerns, Devon ensures a seamless, enjoyable, and empowering journey for clients. Throughout the real estate venture, she remains a constant presence, establishing lasting professional relationships based on trust and mutual understanding.

Outside of real estate, Devon loves to dance, binge on motivational podcasts,“Netflix and Chill”, and browse Goodwill for treasures in her spare time. Happily married, she and her talented husband, who owns his own custom fabrication business, have two sassy girls.