Sara Daugherty, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2024 Top Agent

Feb 5, 2024



Sara is a professional real estate agent currently associated with Mpire Real Estate And Rentals, located in Lehigh Acres, Florida. Her areas of specialization include residential properties, vacant lots, and new commercial constructions.

Together with her spouse, Sara successfully founded and managed a real estate brokerage firm in Minnesota from 2004 to 2007. During that period, they oversaw their construction, mortgage brokerage, and property management businesses. Impressively, they achieved a noteworthy milestone by selling 250 homes in the first year and eventually reaching a total of over 1000 homes!

Following their prosperous time in Minnesota, Sara and her spouse ventured into new opportunities in California before eventually settling in Florida in 2014, with plans to enjoy their retirement. They ended up opening another real estate company the year before her husband sadly passed away due to COVID-19.

At present, Sara holds a respected position within Mpire, engages in website development, and serves as a prominent social media blogger. While eligible for a brokerage license, she has not yet pursued this credential.

Beyond her professional endeavors, Sara takes great pride in her role as a mother to six children and a grandmother to thirteen grandchildren.