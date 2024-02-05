Kelly Jones, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2024 Top Agent

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Kelly is the managing broker and owner at Partners Realty Group, LLC in Bloomington, Indiana. She also holds the role of owner and property manager at Property Stars Management, an affiliate of Partners Realty Group.

Founded in 2019, Property Stars, LLC is a locally owned and operated five-star service company. Servicing over 100 leases with close to 300 tenants and an incredible support team. Property Stars, LLC has doubled its portfolio since opening its doors, located at 116 1⁄2 S College Ave Unit 14, Bloomington.

Commencing her real estate career in 2002, Kelly has built a thriving business by placing a strong emphasis on effective communication, collaboration, commitment, honesty, and tenacity. Her experience spans working with a diverse clientele, including first-time home buyers, seasoned buyers, sellers, architects, builders, investors, and project management with a strong focus on design, as well as property management.

Known for her driven commitment to quality service, Kelly maintains an approachable demeanor coupled with an assertive work ethic, ensuring a positive and efficient experience in home buying and management. She collaborates seamlessly with construction crews and homeowners to bring visions to life.

Driven by her faith, resilience, determination, interpersonal skills, and unwavering commitment to prioritizing client needs, Kelly consistently delivers exceptional results in the real estate industry. Emphasizing a team-building environment, she believes that fostering good relationships with clients and colleagues serves as the foundation for a smooth and equitable transaction.

In addition to her professional pursuits, Kelly actively volunteers for women's build initiatives, has been an esteemed member of the Bloomington Board of Realtors since 2014, and supports local organizations including the YMCA, Middle Way House, The Rise, Boys, and Girls Club, Big Brother Big Sister and has raised two beautiful children in Bloomigton, Indiana.