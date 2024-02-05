Bill Lutts, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2024 Top Agent

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Bill, a highly accomplished realtor, serves as the owner of Align Right Realty Infinity in Cincinnati, Ohio. With a remarkable track record as a multi-million-dollar producer, his consistent success has translated into successful transactions for his clients.

Holding licenses in Ohio, Indiana, and Florida, Bill is widely recognized for his customer-centric approach and unwavering dedication to achieving goals. While his primary focus revolves around listing and selling homes, his genuine passion lies in building meaningful connections with his clients.

Prior to his career in real estate, Bill spent a decade as a mortgage loan officer, gaining valuable insights into the financial aspects of home buying. This experience, combined with a wealth of over 20 years in sales, uniquely positions him to guide clients through every aspect of the real estate journey, ensuring their dreams become a reality.

Bill consistently demonstrates objectivity, resilience, and fairness while delivering outstanding results. His exceptional negotiation and communication skills, combined with his natural ability to collaborate effectively within a team, have played a crucial role in his past successes. Additionally, his proficiency in profit and loss (P&L) management further highlights his leadership capabilities in meeting bottom-line objectives.

Celebrating a remarkable 25-year journey since his initial steps on the University of Indianapolis campus, Bill expresses immense joy and pride, stating,“I have accomplished what I set out to do.” A committed college graduate, he returned to Thomas More College in January 2013 and completed his studies in May 2015.

Balancing the responsibilities of parenting four children, working night shifts, and attending classes as a full-time student during the day was undoubtedly challenging for Bill. However, he acknowledges that achieving his goals would not have been possible without the unwavering support of his friends and family, especially his loving wife, Lora.

Known for his compassionate nature and steadfast commitment to treating individuals with the love and respect they deserve, Bill derives great satisfaction from helping others. He takes immense pride in his work, which is evident in the dedication he brings to every endeavor.

Outside of real estate, Bill's hobbies include spending time with his family, traveling, and volunteering with various youth organizations and groups.