Postponement And Alliances: Bajaur Gears Up For Altered Electoral Dynamics

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In Bajaur, general elections slated for February 8 witnessed a shift after the murder of independent candidate Rehan Zeb Khan .
The elections for the National Assembly (NA-8) and Provincial Assembly (PK-22) seats have been postponed, leaving three provincial assembly seats in contention: PK-19 Mamund, PK-20 Salarzai, and PK-21 Utman Khel, with 34 candidates remaining.
Just days before the polls, strategic alliances emerge as three candidates withdraw in favor of others. Syed Rahim, nominated by 'Mazloom Olasi Tehreek' on PK-19, supports Khalid Khan.
Engineer Hazoor, PPP leader and independent candidate, backs PPP nominee Shakeel Khan. Independent candidate Mumtaz Jan (Arang) withdraws on PK-21 in favor of PTI's Engineer Ajmal Khan. Analysts suggest these withdrawals may impact the candidates' standings positively.
This development follows the recent tragic death of Rehan Zeb Khan, characterized as a targeted killing by District Police Officer Kashif Zulfiqar. The electoral landscape in Bajaur undergoes notable changes as alliances shape the political dynamics leading up to the polls.
