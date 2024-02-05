Oopsbusted Launches New Service That Uses AI To Check Partner Fidelity On Dating Apps

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2024) - A new online service, Oops Busted , aims to enhance trust and transparency in relationships by tracking partner activity on popular dating apps. With advanced artificial intelligence technology, OopsBusted scans profiles across multiple platforms to uncover the truth about potential infidelity and cheating.







"We created OopsBusted to empower people with definitive proof when suspicions arise about their partner's loyalty," said Ben Moataz, founder and CEO of OopsBusted. "By leveraging state-of-the-art facial recognition, our algorithms can conclusively identify dating app profiles belonging to someone's spouse or partner, bringing peace of mind through definitive answers."

After inputting basic details about a partner, such as name, age, and location, OopsBusted performs an extensive search across major dating sites and apps. Users receive detailed reports on any dating profiles affiliated with their partner, including profile images and text. For additional fees, users can enroll in premium monitoring services to receive ongoing notifications if a partner creates new dating profiles.

While infidelity investigations comprise the bulk of OopsBusted's services, their technology has proven valuable for other interpersonal reasons as well. These include identifying lost contacts, friends, or loves, verifying someone's relationship status, and gathering insights for personal safety or relationship decisions.

OopsBusted states that all searches are conducted legally and discretely without notification to the investigated partner. Customer identities also remain completely confidential.

"With so much dating and relationships happening online now, OopsBusted finally gives people a way to find certainty about what, or who, their partner is doing on apps," said Ben. "We aim for OopsBusted to promote trust and reduce doubts that erode the foundation of any healthy relationship."

OopsBusted leverages advanced facial recognition and machine learning technology to identify profiles

The OopsBusted algorithm scans all major dating apps and sites for profiles linked to an investigated partner

Users input a partner's name, age, location, and optional images to initiate a search

Search results contain profile images, text, and app details on any accounts affiliated with the investigated partner All user data remains encrypted and confidential according to OopsBusted's privacy policy

