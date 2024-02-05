Meshy-2 Unveils Text To 3D Brilliance: Elevate Creativity With High-Quality Texture And Geometry

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Santa Clara, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2024) - Three months after the successful launch of Meshy-1 , Meshy is excited to introduce Meshy-2, the latest advancement in 3D generative AI. With numerous enhancements and new features, Meshy-2 aims to push the boundaries of creative possibilities in 3D modeling.







Models generated by Meshy-2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Text to 3D: Elevating Creativity

Meshy-2's Text to 3D represents a significant leap forward, featuring improvements in geometry, texture, and style. Users now have advanced tools to explore their 3D creativity, focusing on delivering well-structured meshes with rich geometry details and improved texture quality for enhanced realism.

Multiple Styles to Choose From

Introducing four distinct styles in Text to 3D-Realistic, Cartoon, Low poly, and Voxel-Meshy-2 caters to various artistic preferences, inspiring users to explore new creative directions.

Enhanced Efficiency

Efficiency takes center stage in Meshy-2, with increased speed and refined results. Previews are now available in just 20 seconds, offering users a quick overview, while the final results are achieved in under 5 minutes. The introduction of a user-friendly mesh editor with polycount control and a quad mesh conversion system grants users more control and flexibility in their 3D projects.

Experience Higher-Quality Image to 3D

Meshy-2 elevates the Image to 3D feature, delivering higher-quality results within a reasonable timeframe of 5 minutes.

Text to Texture: Clarity and Speed

The Text to Texture feature in Meshy-2 has been refined for better clarity, ensuring lifelike and clear textures. Operating at double the speed of its predecessor, Text to Texture in Meshy-2 significantly reduces generation times. Users can now specify a seed for Text to Texture, ensuring consistency when slightly modifying the mesh.

Ethan, CEO of Meshy, expressed his enthusiasm about the Meshy-2 release, stating, "Meshy-2 marks a major advancement in our dedication to equipping 3D creators with the latest tools, thereby unlocking their full creative potential. This update showcases our unwavering commitment to expanding the horizons of 3D generative AI. We eagerly anticipate seeing how our users will utilize Meshy-2's capabilities to realize their imaginative concepts in 3D."

Fostering a Collaborative Community

Meshy-2 signals a shift from Discord to the Web App . The Discord community remains a platform for sharing ideas, experiences, and feedback. This transition aims to cultivate a supportive and collaborative environment for all users.

To experience Meshy-2's groundbreaking features, watch the Meshy-2 trailer video here:



Cannot view this video? Visit:



About Meshy:

Meshy is a pioneering force in the field of 3D content creation. With a mission to transform the landscape of 3D digital content creation, Meshy combines cutting-edge generative AI with a user-friendly interface, empowering creators across industries to bring their visions to life in 3D.

Media Contact

Company: Meshy

Person: Ariel Zhang

Email: ...

Website:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Avazona Ltd.