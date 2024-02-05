Kiantra Loza Named Director Of Admissions And Outreach, International Students And Campus Central At College Of Dupage

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Glen Ellyn, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2024) - Kiantra Loza, Ed.D., the new Director of Admissions and Outreach, International Students and Campus Central at College of DuPage, found her passion for working in higher education through her personal college journey at Lewis University.

"College was a challenging time for me, and I struggled to navigate the nuances of college life," Loza said. "It was my mentors at Lewis that had a profound impact on my personal growth and offered me crucial support at a time when I needed it the most. I have always envisioned myself serving students and making an impact in the same way my mentors did for me. Each day I aspire to be the support I needed back then."

Since joining the College last year as Associate Director of Admissions and Outreach, Loza has had a significant impact on student enrollment and student access, particularly focusing on re-designing the recruitment territories and increasing diverse student enrollment. Under her leadership, the Admissions and Outreach team contributed to a notable 15 percent increase in Latinx student enrollment during the fall semester alone. Recognizing the substantial Latinx population in DuPage County, she oversaw the addition of two bilingual admissions representatives.

"The demand for Spanish-speaking admission representatives was high," she said. "These representatives have been crucial. The language barrier was a significant obstacle that would often deter our Latinx students from pursuing COD, and we are now able to assist individuals we otherwise couldn't reach."

In her new role at COD, Loza is leading various initiatives for student recruitment and working to grow enrollment numbers. She also works collaboratively with cross-campus partners to ensure new students are aware of available resources, as well as informing the community about the benefits of a COD education.

"My job is to make sure each student starts off on the right foot at College of DuPage and that begins once they complete our application," she said. "From the enrollment process to when a student attends their first class, we want to make sure the matriculation process is as seamless as possible."

COD Dean of Enrollment Darrius Douglas said that Loza's dedication is a valuable asset to COD's mission, and that he looks forward to achieving new milestones together.

"Kiantra's passion and innovative approach align seamlessly with our commitment to student success," he said. "With her at the helm, we're eager to enhance our enrollment strategies and ensure a vibrant and inclusive environment for all prospective students."

Loza holds a doctorate in education from Aurora University and a master's in organizational leadership from Lewis University. Prior to her role at COD, she held various leadership positions in academia, including Assistant Director of Admissions and Recruitment at the University of Illinois at Chicago College of Medicine.







