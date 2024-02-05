Buffini & Company's Brian And Dermot Buffini Honored As Inman Power Players For Second Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Brian and Dermot Buffini have once again earned widespread recognition, further cementing their legacy in reshaping agent-client interactions within the residential real estate sector

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2024 / Buffini & Company , the unparalleled leader in real estate training and coaching, proudly announces that its founder and chairman, Brian Buffini, along with its chief executive officer, Dermot Buffini, earned a coveted spot on Inman's prestigious 2024 Power Players Award list for the second consecutive year. This recognition underscores their significant contributions and enduring influence in the residential real estate industry.

Inman, renowned for its coverage of key real estate industry leaders, newsmakers and market movers, compiles an annual list of Power Players featuring the industry's most impactful leaders, innovators and visionaries. The 2024 list highlights 137 individuals from various sectors, including residential real estate, mortgage, finance and proptech, all of whom are pivotal in shaping the future landscape of the industry.

Inman News named Brian and Dermot as part of their class of executives and founders, as well as innovators and visionaries, each of whom is playing a key role in shaping our industry's future.

Brian Buffini, founder and chairman of Buffini & Company, has been instrumental in shaping the modern landscape of real estate coaching. "We are deeply honored to be listed among such esteemed innovators and visionaries, all of whom are playing a pivotal role in shaping our industry," Brian Buffini said. "We are committed to continuing our mission of mentoring and empowering real estate professionals to excel and redefine industry standards."

"It's truly an honor to be acknowledged by Inman once again and to be part of this impressive group of industry leaders. This recognition reflects our passion and dedication to revolutionizing real estate coaching. We're excited to continue leading the charge and setting new benchmarks for success in the industry," said Dermot Buffini, CEO of Buffini & Company.

