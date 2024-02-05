SHPE Attends The World Economic Forum In Davos

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) SHPE Joins 4th Delegation of Hispanic Leaders at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Representing the 5th Largest Economy in the World

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2024 / In January 2024, SHPE attended the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. This yearly convening welcomes over 100 governments, all major international organizations, 1,000 Forum's Partners, as well as civil society leaders, experts, youth representatives, social entrepreneurs, and news outlets.

Members of the Hispanic Delegation in Davos 2024

SHPE interim CEO Miguel Alemañy and Chief External Relations Officer Monique Herrera were invited by the We Are All Human Foundation to join the Hispanic Delegation in Davos. This delegation aims to ensure that Hispanic voices are heard and that Hispanic leaders have a seat at the table when decisions impacting their communities are made.

While this was SHPE's second time joining the global gathering, Alemañy and Herrera were not in unfamiliar territory. Many of the organization's greatest supporters had both representation and influence there. SHPE partners like IBM, Microsoft, Bank of America, Accenture, Qualcomm, and JP Morgan Chase were major players in discussions that took place throughout the week.

"The access we had to industry decision-makers was remarkable, " says Hererra. "It was incredibly valuable to be able to have conversations with various corporate leaders in one place. What might usually take months to make happen due to travel and scheduling, we could accomplish in one evening while there."

The Forum's theme was "Rebuilding Trust." In response to the rise of AI and its effect on the global workforce, it was designed to be a crucial space to focus on the fundamental principles driving trust, including transparency, consistency, and accountability.

Speaker sessions and panels provided important insights into the future of the STEM employee. Key learnings included the role of the knowledge worker, emphasis on pre-skilling employees, and the importance of middle management. Additionally, a commitment to DEI was reinforced consistently.

"We walked away with three truths," says Alemañy. "STEM careers are still on the rise and will be for the next 20, 30, 50 years. As the 5th largest economy in the world, Hispanics are both an economic powerhouse and workforce goldmine in the coming decades. And SHPE is uniquely positioned to answer the call of this supply and demand with our passionate and resilient members."

"This experience was helpful on two levels," Hererra added. "It reinforced that SHPE's current programs are providing necessary pre-skill training, leadership development, and problem-solving for the next generation of STEM workers. It also helped us lay groundwork for new programs to address the challenges facing an evolving tech-centered world in the future."

SHPE is grateful for the partners that made this trip possible: We Are All Human Foundation, HACE, Latinas in TECH, Martin Cabrera with Cabrera Capital, Dr. Robert Rodriguez, and HACR. SHPE looks forward to working together in the coming years to elevate the influence and recognition of Hispanics.

Contact Information

Jen Linck

Marketing Strategist

[email protected]

703-732-6701

SOURCE: SHPE

View the original press release on newswire.