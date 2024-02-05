Tidal Wave Auto Spa Awards Teslas To High Performers At Annual Leadership Retreat

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) THOMASTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2024 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, recently hosted over 200 Site Leaders from across the company's 23-state footprint in Pine Mountain, Georgia, for their annual Site Leader Retreat.



The four-day event, hosted at Callaway Gardens, had a packed agenda with time for networking, continuing education, breakout sessions, keynote speakers, and team building. On the final night of the event, all attendees gathered for an awards program hosted by CEO and Founder Scott Blackstock. During the ceremony, Blackstock highlighted Tidal Wave's 2023 achievements and recognized individuals who are leading the way to redefine the car wash industry.

Tidal Wave launched the High-Performance Site Leader program in 2023 to recognize excellence in site leadership and customer service. HPSLs are highly revered within the company and receive additional benefits and opportunities for growth within the company. At the Site Leader Retreat awards ceremony, Tidal Wave recognized 51 High Performance Site Leaders, their largest group yet, which qualify to receive a Tesla paid for by Tidal Wave.

"Our Site Leaders are responsible for ensuring their location is delivering an exceptional car wash experience to every customer," said Blackstock. "Their leadership is critical and the positive impact they can make cannot be overstated. We were incredibly honored to be able to recognize our growing group of High-Performance Site Leaders during the retreat and reward them in this exciting way."

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is an industry-leading conveyor car wash company founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, GA. Tidal Wave is committed to providing cutting-edge car care technology and exceptional customer service at each of their 230 locations sprawling 23 states across the South, Midwest, and Northern United States. In 2020, Tidal Wave partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth across the country. Tidal Wave is one of the top five conveyor car wash companies in the country and has been included in the Inc. 5000 list for America's Fastest Growing Companies since 2020. The company was recognized as a 2023 Champion of Charity Honoree by Professional Carwashing & Detailing and has raised over $3 million dollars for organizations in their communities.

