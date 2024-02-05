INTENT And Aerialplot Explore Partnership Aimed At Accelerating Commercial Advancements In Agriculture

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Collaboration marks the first of its kind for ag data collection, analytics and learning

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2024 / As part of its commitment to supporting agribusinesses at all stages of their commercialization journey, INTENT has agreed to a strategic partnership with aerialPLOT. This alliance signals a new day in farm data collection, analytics and the speed at which innovations can realize commercial success.

INTENT and aerialPLOT Partnership

aerialPLOT specializes in early-stage performance validation and product placement through its digital phenotyping and modeling and research farm network. Conversely, INTENT provides insight during the later stages of the innovation process, supporting companies as they enter pre-commercialization by soliciting large-scale, geospatial results and grower feedback from their FarmerTrials Network.

"Alongside aerialPLOT, we're working to raise the bar for data collection and analytics throughout the innovation and advancement process," said Randy Barker, CEO of INTENT. "aerialPLOT's expertise in drone data collection, proprietary analytics and insights provide a clear advantage for companies in pursuing a digital and modern approach to innovation."

Using unmanned aerial vehicles, or UAVs, aerialPLOT employs high throughput imaging to standardize and automate data collection for ag research farms across the U.S. Through collaboration with agricultural businesses in the discovery stages, aerialPLOT efficiently captures high-resolution, multi-layered datasets, replacing subjective and manual data entry. "aerialPLOT is always looking to identify ways to more efficiently leverage agriculture research and translate that into farmer success. Collaborating with INTENT provides a key opportunity to connect plot-based and farm-scale data to eliminate information silos and provide validated insights into product performance," said Jeremiah Roeth, CEO of aerialPLOT.

Through this partnership, INTENT will use high-resolution drone insights from aerialPLOT as agribusiness customers move further along their commercialization journey. Once combined with INTENT's INVISION technology and farm network, agricultural companies will now have a distinct advantage in leveraging data to accelerate successful commercialization.

"Pairing our INVISION trial software and FarmerTrials network with the insights from aerialPLOT creates a synergy for our clients that will increase their payback on innovation," said Barker. "I'm excited to see how this partnership expands in the future."

About INTENT:

INTENT is an agriculture software and services company, founded in 2016, that supports the realization of new innovations by connecting customers in agriculture, and those investing in agriculture, with farmers. INTENT helps clients unlock growth by focusing on comprehensive data, farmer experience, go-to-market strategy and digital innovation. For more information, visit .

About aerialPlot:

aerialPLOT accelerates ag product development by leveraging high-resolution full-season imagery to measure crop dynamics in its cloud-based geospatial platform. Leveraging an internal dedicated UAV pilot network, aerialPLOT provides turnkey data collection across the U.S. These systematic, repeated measurements allow agronomists to quantify crop responses and develop trait-based growth models, reducing the dependence on manual data collection and streamlining data-driven agriculture. For more information, visit .

