Contracting Resources Group Appraised At CMMI Level 3

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2024 / Contracting Resources Group (CRG) today announced that it has been appraised at level 3 of ISACA's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI®). The appraisal was performed by Sensible Process LLC.





CMMI is a proven, outcome-based performance model and the globally accepted standard for improving capability, optimizing business performance, and aligning operations to business goals.

In achieving Maturity Level 3, our organization has demonstrated a commendable performance at the "defined" level, signifying a state where processes are thoroughly characterized, comprehended, and meticulously documented in standards, procedures, tools, and methods. The foundation of Maturity Level 3 rests upon our well-established and continuously enhanced set of standard processes, showcasing our commitment to excellence and ongoing improvement.

CRG serves clients across the Department of Defense and Federal government and recently celebrated its 21st anniversary.

Dina DiPalo, founder and CEO of CRG, says, "CRG is proud to achieve this benchmark and continue to serve our clients at the highest possible level."

"Organizations worldwide are harnessing CMMI to elevate their business performance to new heights, creating a sustainable competitive advantage in the process," says Ron Lear, Senior Director, CMMI Program. "We commend CRG on achieving this CMMI appraisal level and demonstrating their ability as a high-performing organization."

For more information about CMMI performance solutions, visit .

###

More about Contracting Resources Group

Founded in 2002, Contracting Resources Group Inc. is a woman-owned small business based in the Washington-Metropolitan Area providing professional support services to the U.S. Department of Defense and civilian Federal agencies. Our team offers program support and project management services; program evaluation and analysis; acquisition management support; and strategic communications planning and execution. The mission of CRG is dedication to the highest quality of customer service with a sense of integrity, sincerity, openness, professionalism, and company pride.

Contact Information

Sandra Hill

Media Specialist

[email protected]

334.494.8829

SOURCE: CRG Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.