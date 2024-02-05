Alexandria Labs Will Release Blue Heron Books As Limited Digital Editions In Groundbreaking Collaboration

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Alexandria Labs is thrilled to announce its collaboration with Pennsylvania publisher Blue Heron Book Works, as Alexandria Labs continues to establish itself as the home for independent presses on the modern internet.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2024 / Alexandria Labs , a NYC-based technology company, is thrilled to announce its groundbreaking collaboration with Pennsylvania publisher Blue Heron Book Works as Alexandria Labs continues to establish itself as the home for independent presses on the modern internet.

Alexandria Labs is an innovative platform for publishers to create and distribute limited digital editions, unlock a new revenue stream, and reach new audiences. With traditional book formats, readers must give up true ownership when they purchase a digital book. With Alexandria Labs' limited edition e-books, this trade-off no longer exists, and these e-books can be treasured, displayed, or lent freely by readers while protecting authors' and publishers' copyrights. Alexandria Labs is committed to preserving literature and access to information, using blockchain technology and encryption to make Alexandria e-books safe from loss, theft, and censorship as e-books have never been before.

Novelist Bathsheba Monk founded Blue Heron Book Works, LLC in 2014. This year Blue Heron Book Works celebrates a decade of serving as a megaphone for voices that contribute to America's complex culture, focusing on memoir and lived experiences, and currently branching off into fiction that reflects the rapidly changing nature of life on our planet.

Recent releases from Blue Heron Book Works include Riffs, a collection of memory essays on jazz, blues, and early rock from G. Bruce Boyer, the legendary former men's fashion editor of Town and Country, and Before You Go, a transcendent memoir from hospice and palliative care nurse Linda J. Mancinelli. "An incredible shared experience," wrote a reviewer on Before You Go. "A tapestry of love and fascination," said another on Riffs, "[...] will sweep you off your feet."

"Blue Heron Book Works is very pleased to collaborate with Alexandria Labs to be able to offer our readers a crisp next-generation e-book experience. We are excited about the possibilities for readers and authors that Alexandria's vision and this new platform create," says Paul Heller, editor-in-chief of Blue Heron Book Works.

Alexandria Labs founder and CEO Amelie Lasker says, "The authentic storytelling of Blue Heron Book Works has deeply moved us, and we are so proud to bring these books onto our platform."

