Evpro+ Program EV Standards Based Training Schedule 2024 Levels 1, 2, And 3

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EVPro+
in collaboration with FutureTech Auto will be offering the following
EV skills training and certification open enrollment public events supporting electrified vehicle diagnostics, service and repair at the below hosted sites in 2024:
EVPro+ Level 1 Program – Registration Cost: $1,979/USD
April 19-21, 2024, Pennsylvania College of Technology,
One College Ave, Williamsport, PA 17701
To register: April 19-21 2024 EVPro Level 1 PA College of Technology
May 13-15, 2024
Ferris State University, 1201 S. State St., Big Rapids, MI 49307
To register: May 13-15 2024 EVPro Level 1 Ferris State University
EVPro+ Level 2 Program – Registration Cost: $3,290/USD
July 29-Aug 1, 2024
Portland Community College Sylvania Campus
12000 SW 49th Ave, Portland, OR
97220
To register : July 29-Aug 1 2024 EVPro Level 2 Portland CC
EVPro+ Level 3 Program – Registration Cost: $2,545/USD
July 24-July 26, 2024
Portland Community College Sylvania Campus
12000 SW 49th Ave, Portland, OR
97220
To register: July 24-26 2024 EVPro Level 3 Portland CC
August 12-August 14, 2024
Ferris State University, 1201 S. State St.
Big Rapids, MI 49307
To register: August 12-14 2024 EVPro Level 3 Ferris State
Wheels in Motion EV Skills Training with Cert
June 24-June 28, 2024, 5-Day
EV Skills Training Workshop with Cert
Registration Cost: $2,495/USD
Portland Community College Sylvania Campus 12000 SW 49th Ave, Portland, OR
97220
To register: June 24-28 2024 Wheels in Motion EV Skills Workshop Portland CC
5-day Automotive Software and Electronics Bootcamp with Cert
August 26-August 28, 2024,
Registration Cost: $2,395/USD Lake Superior College 2101 Community Road Duluth, MN 5581
To register : August 26-30 2024 EV Software and Electronics Skills Bootcamp at LSC
Events include all training components, certification exams, student materials as needed to support the event, snacks, beverages, and lunch.
Why receive your Electric Vehicle training from the EVPro+ Team?
The EVPro+ Global Program offers the only comprehensive Governing Standards Driven EV Training Courses that includes the "option" for EV Professionals that diagnose, service, repair, instructor, design, etc earn a 5-year authenticated certification for any or all technology levels by successfully completing practical and written cert exams.
EV Professionals will be properly prepared and skilled to perform competent and consistent diagnostics, service, and repair on electrified vehicles and systems.
Service professionals (often in the automotive sector)
performing or teaching diagnostics and service of Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV), and Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV) have potentially completed only rudimentary training in Vehicle Architectures and the High Voltage (HV) electrical power fundamentals that dictate the operation and diagnostics of these systems. In addition, High Voltage (HV) safety training in the areas of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and High Voltage Vehicle Safety Systems may be incomplete.
Beyond the safety aspect of Electrified Vehicle Systems, service and education professionals may possess a broad variation of knowledge in OEM-specific vehicle(s) or technology-based systems, failure modes, diagnostics, and repair strategies.
If an individual has received training from an OEM or Aftermarket provider, then the breadth, depth, and accuracy of the information contained in their training can vary significantly.
The EVPro+ Program aims to elevate while standardizing the training content and certification obtained for all service professionals and educators spanning all transportation-related organizations.
To register for an event or for more information complete online form or email [email protected] or
[email protected]
or contact by us by phone at +1 (702) 570-3140 Ext. 2. To view online:
For more information contact:
Chris Quarto
[email protected]
+1 (702) 570-3140 Ext. 2
