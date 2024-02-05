Military Exercises Cope North 2024 Start In Western Pacific Ocean

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

On February 5, large-scale exercises of the multinational air Force called "Cope North 2024" began in the western Pacific Ocean, headed by the United States, Azernews reports.

According to the US Pacific Command, 85 different aircraft, including fighter jets and bombers belonging to the US Air Forces, Japan, South Korea and Australia, participate in the exercises covering six airfields of Guam and the Mariana Islands. In addition, the US Air Force sent four B-52H Stratofortress strategic bombers to the exercises.

Cope North 2024 is a multinational field exercise sponsored by the United States Air Force. The exercises, which will last until February 23, will involve 2,400 soldiers, including 1,700 Americans. France and Canada will participate in the maneuvers as observers.