Military Exercises Cope North 2024 Start In Western Pacific Ocean

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
On February 5, large-scale exercises of the multinational air
Force called "Cope North 2024" began in the western Pacific Ocean,
headed by the United States, Azernews reports.
According to the US Pacific Command, 85 different aircraft,
including fighter jets and bombers belonging to the US Air Forces,
Japan, South Korea and Australia, participate in the exercises
covering six airfields of Guam and the Mariana Islands. In
addition, the US Air Force sent four B-52H Stratofortress strategic
bombers to the exercises.
Cope North 2024 is a multinational field exercise sponsored by
the United States Air Force. The exercises, which will last until
February 23, will involve 2,400 soldiers, including 1,700
Americans. France and Canada will participate in the maneuvers as
observers.
MENAFN05022024000195011045ID1107812701
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.