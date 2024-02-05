Investors Rush To Buy Pandoshi (PAMBO) In Phase 5 As It Nears Completion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London, UK, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Pandoshi (PAMBO) is already in its final and fifth phase of the presale, investor enthusiasm is noticeable. With the phase close to selling out, investors are eager to grab PAMBO tokens before this opportunity ends. This last phase presents a unique chance to invest at presale prices before PAMBO launches on exchanges. The imminent introduction of the token to trading platforms has heightened interest, marking an essential time for investors ready to engage with Pandoshi's promising future.





Pandoshi (PAMBO)

Pandoshi has raised over $4 million, demonstrating strong market confidence in its potential. This project aligns closely with the foundational principles of blockchain, including decentralization, privacy, and empowering users to control their financial futures, mirroring what many consider blockchain's original intent.

Pandoshi's platform features a rich array of decentralized services. At its heart is a Layer-2 network based on the Proof of Stake protocol, a more environmentally friendly choice than traditional Proof of Work systems. This diverse ecosystem includes a decentralized exchange, a user-controlled non-custodial Pandoshi Wallet , Metaverse gaming opportunities, educational resources like Pandoshi University, and cryptocurrency-compatible prepaid cards, all designed to streamline the management of crypto assets worldwide without the need for KYC.

Pandoshi has entered the concluding phase of its presale, marking the fifth and ultimate stage of its launch strategy. This phase offers investors their last chance to secure PAMBO tokens at a presale rate of $0.01 each, right before the token is slated for listing on various trading platforms. The excitement around this phase is notable, indicating the culmination of a carefully orchestrated presale journey, underscoring the project's development and the strong interest it has garnered from investors.

PAMBO, Pandoshi's key utility token, is used throughout its ecosystem, including PandaChain, the Metaverse Game, and Pandoshi University, and benefits from a buy-and-burn strategy employed by both PandoshiSwap and Cardoshi. This strategy ensures PAMBO's scarcity, as it is systematically bought and burned until 80% of the supply is depleted, available for acquisition through purchase or participation in the project.







Additionally, Pandoshi has launched BAMBOO, a governance token that allows the community to steer the project's direction. Unlike PAMBO, BAMBOO is an inflationary token without a cap, earned by staking PAMBO tokens. This staking process distributes Shares in proportion to PAMBO staked, maintaining a balanced influence among participants. Used exclusively for governance, BAMBOO tokens are permanently removed from circulation post-use, though holders may trade them on the market.

Pandoshi recently celebrated a significant achievement by unveiling the beta version of the Pandoshi Wallet on the Google Play Store, with plans for a forthcoming iOS version as well. Achieved amidst the presale campaign, this development has markedly enhanced investor trust, illustrating the project's capacity to meet its milestones ahead of schedule.

This crucial progress at a key time demonstrates the team's dedication to fulfilling important goals, thereby reinforcing trust in Pandoshi's strategic path. The wallet's compatibility with EVM and non-EVM chains underscores Pandoshi's ambition and readiness to emerge as a prominent force in the ever-evolving cryptocurrency sector.

Click Here To Join In The Pandoshi Presale

For additional details on Pandoshi (PAMBO), please refer to the following links:

Website:

Whitepaper:



CONTACT: Andrew Fitzer pixelpulseads at gmail