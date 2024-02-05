Dutch Yandex N.V. Sells Yandex To Private Investors

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Dutch company Yandex N.V. has concluded a deal to sell the
business of the Russian Yandex to a consortium of private investors
and managers of the company. The amount of the transaction amounted
to 475 billion rubles (more than 5 billion dollars – ed.), Azernews reports, citing the company's press
release.
Yandex N.V. will cease to be the parent company of the group. By
July 31, 2024, it will change its name and stop using Yandex
brands.
The new parent company of Yandex will be the international
company Joint Stock Company (MKAO) YANDEX, a private independent
company whose shares will be traded on the Moscow Stock
Exchange.
According to the authors of the message, Yandex will retain the
businesses, services and assets of the Yandex N.V. group with the
exception of foreign startups (Nebius, Toloka, Avride and
TripleTen) and a data center in Finland. Yandex will grant Yandex
N.V. limited rights to use some of its technologies until the end
of 2024.
The main owner of the MKAO "Yandex" will be a Closed-end Mutual
Investment Fund (ZPIF)
"The first one is headed by Yandex managers, among other
shareholders is the structure of the LUKOIL Group. None of the
shareholders has a controlling stake," the press release notes.
The Yandex management team, united in the Managers Fund, will
receive special shareholder rights and the right of veto when
making decisions on special issues at the board of Directors and
the general meeting of shareholders. The shareholders of Yandex
N.V. and regulatory authorities should agree on the sale of the
Yandex business, the conclusion says.
It should be noted that against the background of the news about
the sale of the Yandex business, the company's shares fell by 9.3
percent at the beginning of trading on the Moscow Stock Exchange on
Monday, February 5.
MENAFN05022024000195011045ID1107812693
