Formula 1 Exhibition Opened In Vienna Causus Great Interest

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
Recently, the official Formula 1 exhibition, or the F1
Exhibition, opened in Vienna, the capital of
Austria, Azernews reports, citing Foreign Media
Outlets.
e Austrian press writes that this event aroused great interest
and that the number of people wishing to see the exposition,
covering an area of 3,000 square meters in the Vienna METASTAdt
exhibition center, is too big.
Preparations for the exhibition, which premiered in Madrid last
year, and now the Formula 1 Exhibition has moved to Vienna and will
run here until June 16.
The exhibition occupies seven halls and tells about the most
important moments in the history of the World Championship, the
technical side of the major league of motorsport, as well as how
Formula 1 will develop in the future. One of the exhibition halls
is decorated along with the Red Bull Ring circuit, where the
Austrian Grand Prix takes place. This year's march will take place
in Spielberg on the last weekend of June.
