               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Media: Japanese Diplomatic Correspondence Network Hacked By Chinese Hackers


2/5/2024 3:15:35 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Japanese Foreign Ministry's confidential diplomatic information exchange networks were hacked in 2020 as a result of an attack allegedly by Chinese hackers, which led to a data leak, Azernews reports, citing Yomiuri newspaper.

It is mainly about diplomatic correspondence between the Japanese Embassy in Beijing and the Japanese Foreign Ministry. The extent of the leak of confidential information, as well as its specific content, has not been fully determined.

The correspondence may have contained classified information received by Japanese diplomats from foreign governments.

Note that such information is usually transmitted via international IP VPN networks using special encryption.

MENAFN05022024000195011045ID1107812689

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search