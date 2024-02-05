Media: Japanese Diplomatic Correspondence Network Hacked By Chinese Hackers

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
The Japanese Foreign Ministry's confidential diplomatic
information exchange networks were hacked in 2020 as a result of an
attack allegedly by Chinese hackers, which led to a data leak, Azernews reports, citing Yomiuri newspaper.
It is mainly about diplomatic correspondence between the
Japanese Embassy in Beijing and the Japanese Foreign Ministry. The
extent of the leak of confidential information, as well as its
specific content, has not been fully determined.
The correspondence may have contained classified information
received by Japanese diplomats from foreign governments.
Note that such information is usually transmitted via
international IP VPN networks using special encryption.
