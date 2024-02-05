Vanessa Chaviano Announces Candidacy For Lee County School Board District 7

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CAPE CORAL, FL, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vanessa Chaviano, a dedicated member of the Cape Coral community, officially announced her candidacy for the Lee County School Board District 7 at large seat. With a deep commitment to educational excellence, Chaviano aims to bring positive change and effective leadership to the Lee County School Board.As a proud parent of two children enrolled in Lee County Public Schools, Vanessa has a personal stake in their success.With a proven track record of community involvement through various local organizations and a keen understanding of our schools' challenges and opportunities, Vanessa is ready to advocate for students', parents', and educators' interests.Chaviano's Key Priorities:-Improve Student Achievement: A strong foundation in literacy is essential for academic success. Vanessa will work to implement policy changes that address literacy challenges head-on to increase student achievement.-Champion Career & Technical Education: Vanessa recognizes the importance of diverse educational pathways and will advocate for expanding and enhancing Career and Technical Education programs.-Prioritize a Balanced Budget: As a small business owner and a conservative, Vanessa understands the significance of not wasting taxpayer funds and stretching each dollar to its furthest.-Boost Teacher Recruitment: Our teachers are the backbone of our education system, and retaining and recruiting the best educators is crucial. Vanessa will support our teachers by improving workplace culture and improving student discipline.-Enhance the Voice of Parents: Parents are the most critical voice in their child's education. As a parent, Vanessa will empower parents and ensure parental choices are respected.With a vision grounded in conservative principles, Chaviano aims to create a school system that excels academically, prepares students for the future, and fosters a safe and supportive learning environment.Chaviano's Campaign Kickoff Event & Fundraiser will be held on Thursday, February 15th, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Suite Forty-Eight in the Royal Palm Square Plaza. To RSVP to the event, please visit or email .... You can learn more about Vanessa Chaviano and her campaign for Lee County School Board District 7, by visiting .About Vanessa ChavianoVanessa Chaviano is a Cape Coral resident, small business owner, and proud parent. Vanessa holds a Master's in Criminal Forensic Studies and an MBA in Organizational Leadership. In 2020, Vanessa was recognized as one of Gulfshore Business Magazine's 40 under 40. In addition to her entrepreneurial pursuits, Vanessa is actively involved in various leadership roles, including Director and Public Image Chair for the Rotary Club of Cape Coral, Cape Competes Stakeholder Member, and Chair of Leadership Cape Coral 2023. She also serves on the Cape Coral Chamber of Commerce Board. With a passion for education and a commitment to our community, Vanessa is dedicated to positively impacting the Lee County School District as a candidate for District 7 at large seat.

