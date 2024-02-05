Armenia Adapts To Scarce Humanitarian Aid Rather Than Reintegration

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu Read more
After the anti-terrorist measures in Garabagh, safe and
comfortable conditions were created not only for the Azerbaijani
army but also for Armenian residents who rationally decided to stay
and live in Garabagh as citizens of Azerbaijan. Employees of the
Red Crescent Society of Azerbaijan witnessed this once again when
they visited the Armenian residents living in Garabagh.
It became clear that not only livelihood and wealth but also
safe conditions play an important role in human life.
However, Armenia, together with its lobbyist supporters in
foreign countries, do not think so. They believed that the stay of
the separatist regime in Garabagh would promise something good for
poor Armenian society. But six months have passed, and people feel
what real state care and security are. People are always victims of
terrible mistakes made by oppressors and regimes. This time again,
Armenian society became a tool for the insidious policies of the
separatist regime and lobbyists.
In fact, as a normal citizen, it was possible to stay in
Garabagh and get help from the state. However, it seems that
Armenia has adapted to the scarce humanitarian aid sent by USAID
and other organisations. For Azerbaijan, it makes no difference.
Let everyone have a good life, but do not raise prejudices about
the place they left voluntarily.
The Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs of Armenia has thanked
the organisation of the United States for helping“19,300
Armenians” who were allegedly "expelled" from Garabagh.
It is noted in the information that USAID's list of humanitarian
aid includes food and hygiene products.
USAID Acting Deputy Mission Director in Armenia Matthew Laird
noted that since the end of September 2023, USAID has allocated
$9.27 million to Armenians who have left Garabagh on their own
volition.
Looking back, that is, at the current situation of the Armenians
living in Garabagh, the current scene of a society that forced
itself to be labelled as forcibly displaced people is extremely
tragicomic. If USAID official Laird had compared the scene of
Armenians returning to Yerevan in their comfortable private cars
with the situation of the Azerbaijani refugees who fought for their
lives in the cold and snowy desert with bare feet in the 1990s, he
would not have called Armenians "a suffering society" in his
statement to the Armenian media.
Today, the Armenian society living in Garabagh is really happy
with the care of the Red Crescent Society, which the Armenian side
does not like.
But the realities reflect the truth, though the mouthpieces that
once blocked the Aghdam road to humanitarian aid and supported the
separatists do not want to accept it. A society that stays in
Yerevan and hopes for help from an unreliable regime that can't
even help itself can only suffer from not distinguishing between
good and evil.
The Red Crescent held a joint meeting with the ICRC and
discussed the welfare of the Armenian residents in the region, so
no further comment is needed.
Be sure that the life of no Armenian living in Azerbaijan can be
as dangerous as the hazy future of Armenian society, which has
become a tool of Armenian separatism.
MENAFN05022024000195011045ID1107812682
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.