Klymenko: National Guard Units Destroyed 24 Russian Tanks In Past Week

Over the past week, units of the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed 44 Russian artillery systems and 24 tanks on the front.



Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Over the past week, [the National Guard members] destroyed: artillery systems - 44; tanks - 24; armored personnel carriers - 43; infantry fighting vehicles - 6; multiple launch rocket systems - 2; vehicles - 52; ammunition depots - 5," he said.

Ukrainian forces destroy another Russianpost on left bank of Dnipro River

The Minister of Internal Affairs shared a video showing a Russian T-90 tank being destroyed by the National Guard members in the Kherson region, adding that any Russian military equipment on Ukrainian soil would burn in this way.

As reported, on February 1, Deputy Director of the Planning Department at the Main Directorate of the National Guard of Ukraine, Colonel Mykola Urshalovych said that the NGU intelligence officers had spotted more than 440 Russian targets in a week.