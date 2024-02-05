Foreign Volunteers Not Allowed To Enter Dangerous Communities In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Foreign volunteers have been banned from entering dangerous communities in the Kherson region.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration announced this, citing the relevant decision by the Regional Defense Council, Ukrinform reports.

"From now on, representatives of foreign, consular or international organizations will not be allowed to enter settlements under constant enemy fire without the approval of the regional military administration or military command," the statement reads.

Russian drone attack on Beryslav kills twovolunteers

As noted, the ban applies to the following settlements: Kizomys, Velytenske, Berehove, Yantarne, Dniprovske, Bilozerka, Pryozerne, Komyshany, Zymivnyk, Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Mykilske, Poniativka, Tokarivka, Novotiahynka, Ivanivka, Tiahynka, Lvove, Olhivka, Burhunka, Mykolaivka, Odradokamianka, Kozatske, Vesele, Beryslav, Novoberyslav, Zmiivka, Chervonyi Mayak, Novokairy, Respublikanets, Mylove, Kachkarivka, Sablukivka, Dudchany, Havrylivka, Mykhailivka, Zolota Balka and Osokorivka.

“Unfortunately, two French citizens, volunteers of the HEKS EPER organization, were killed in an enemy attack on Beryslav several days ago. Three of their fellow citizens and a Ukrainian were wounded. In wartime, no one can guarantee safety, but we must clearly record people's stay in the areas of active hostilities," said Dmytro Butriy, First Deputy Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Deputy Head of the Kherson Regional Defense Council.

As reported by Ukrinform, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed condolences over the death of two French volunteers in Ukraine. They were killed in a Russian drone strike on Beryslav, near Kherson, on Thursday.