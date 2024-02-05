Recovery Under Ukraine Facility Programme: Government, Parliament Working On Legislative Framework

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine are working on a legislative framework, provided by the Ukraine Facility programme, regarding the main principles of Ukraine's recovery.

The relevant statement was made by Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on State Power, Local Self-Government, Regional Development and Urban Planning, Leader of the Servant of the People party Olena Shuliak during the Third Recovery Forum, which is taking place in the Zhytomyr region, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“One of the requirements that will be stipulated in the Ukraine Facility plan is the creation of a legislative framework regarding the main principles of recovery. Currently, many parliamentarians, representatives of the Government, public sector and experts on the ministry's platform are working to develop such a legislative framework. I hope that it will be presented to the general public as soon as this April,” Shuliak told.

In her words, the above legislation will provide for a number of fundamental principles, in particular those related to sustainable development and circular economy.

According to Shuliak, the legislative framework will also contain elements related to Ukraine's international cooperation, the creation of transparency and integrity bodies at the Ukrainian State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development.

Additionally, Shuliak mentioned that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine would enshrine at the legislative level the use of the Digital Restoration Ecosystem for Accountable Management (DREAM), which was presented by the Ukrainian government during the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London.

A reminder that, as part of the European Union's Ukraine Facility programme, Ukraine is expected to receive EUR 50 billion in 2024-2027.