Two Teenage Girls Returned From Occupied Part Of Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The two 15- and 16-year-old girls have been returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine from the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Girls aged 15 and 16 were returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine. Their families cooperated with Save Ukraine, thanks to which they were able to leave the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region," Prokudin wrote.

Death toll in Russia's shelling ofgrows to four

According to him, both children and adults are safe now and are being provided with the necessary assistance.

Prokudin thanked everyone who worked on their return.

As previously reported, First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska called on the world to become more involved in the rescue of deported Ukrainian children.