Prokudin Tells About Housing Reconstruction In Kherson Region Under Plich-O-Plich Program

In the Kherson region, about 40% of the housing planned under the first phase of the plich-o-plich program has been restored.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said this at a briefing , a Ukrinform correspondent reported.



"We are working on the implementation of the presidential initiative plich-o-plich. Almost a thousand families have restored their homes. This is about 40% of the total number planned for reconstruction within the first stage," Prokudin said.

According to him, work is ongoing at 112 sites, design estimates have been drawn up for 36, and another 26 are under development.

Prokudin also said that more than 250 applications have been submitted for compensation under the eRecovery program. 12 of them have received a positive decision, with payments of more than UAH 1.7 million.

As reported, 5,000 facilities are planned to be restored in the de-occupied territory of the Kherson region in 2024 under various programs.

In the Kherson region, more than 1,500 homes are planned to be repaired in 2024 as part of the plich-o-plich initiative.

As part of the plich-o-plich program, other regions of the country will restore at least 102 villages and towns in the Kherson region.