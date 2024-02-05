Almost 5,000 Ha Cleared Of Mines In Liberated Kherson Region Over Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Almost 5,000 ha of land, mostly fields, have been cleared of mines in the Kherson region liberated from Russian invaders over the past week.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said this at a briefing on the results of last week's work, Ukrinform reported.

"Almost 5,000 ha of the region have been cleared of mines. These are mostly fields where our farmers will now be able to grow Kherson products," Prokudin said.

According to him, sappers found and neutralized 1,200 explosive devices.

According to the Kherson Regional Military Administration, in total, sappers surveyed 192,586.8 ha of territory in the de-occupied Kherson region, of which 165,826.2 ha are agricultural land. More than 142.5 thousand explosive devices were found and defused in these areas.

As reported by Ukrinform, in 2023, thanks to the work of pyrotechnic units of state bodies and non-governmental operators, Ukrainian farmers returned to use more than 200 thousand ha of agricultural land scheduled for priority inspection and demining.