Russian Army Shells Sumy Region With MLRS, One Killed, One Injured


2/5/2024 3:14:56 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At about 5 p.m., Russians shelled the town of Vorozhba with multiple rocket launchers. A man was killed and two were injured.

This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Ihor Kalchenko, on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Today, on February 5, at 5 pm, the Russians fired from MLRS at the town of Vorozhba. Eight explosions were recorded. The shelling killed a 40-year-old man and injured his mother. Another person was also injured," the statement said.

Read also: Nayev: Russian subversive group tries to break through from Sumy region

As noted, according to preliminary information, five residential buildings, outbuildings, power grids, and Internet connection were damaged. Services are working at the scene, and all necessary assistance is being provided to the victims.

As reported, last night Russian troops fired six times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region.

