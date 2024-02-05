Zelensky Visits Hospital In Kropyvnytskyi Where Defenders Treated

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kropyvnytskyi, President Volodymyr Zelensky visited a medical facility where Ukrainian defenders are being treated and awarded them.

This is stated in the President's Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Kropyvnytskyi. One of the medical institutions where our defenders are being treated. We talked to the soldiers and presented them with awards," the message reads.

Zelensky thanked the defenders for their service and emphasized that Ukraine was proud of them.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting in Kropyvnytskyi to discuss the situation in the region, including assistance to IDPs and the protection of critical infrastructure.