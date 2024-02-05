               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Zelensky Visits Hospital In Kropyvnytskyi Where Defenders Treated


2/5/2024 3:14:54 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kropyvnytskyi, President Volodymyr Zelensky visited a medical facility where Ukrainian defenders are being treated and awarded them.

This is stated in the President's Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Kropyvnytskyi. One of the medical institutions where our defenders are being treated. We talked to the soldiers and presented them with awards," the message reads.

Read also: Explosions heard in Kropyvnytskyi

Zelensky thanked the defenders for their service and emphasized that Ukraine was proud of them.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting in Kropyvnytskyi to discuss the situation in the region, including assistance to IDPs and the protection of critical infrastructure.

