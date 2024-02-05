Enemy Shells Nikopol District With Artillery, Destruction Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy army fired four times during the day in the Nikopol district.

The head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Four times during the day, enemy artillery fired on the Nikopol district. The occupiers hit the district center and the Myrivka community," he wrote.

People were not injured. However, there is destruction.

Destruction inas Russian artillery hits town

In particular, an agricultural enterprise was destroyed, nine private houses and three outbuildings were damaged, and a gas pipeline and a power line were hit.

As reported, the Marhanets community came under enemy fire at night, with half a dozen artillery shells fired at it.