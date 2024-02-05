UK Statement On Senegal’S Delayed Presidential Elections

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
An FCDO spokesperson said:
"As a close friend to Senegal, the United Kingdom deeply respects Senegal's strong tradition of democracy. We are concerned about the uncertainty created by postponing the Presidential elections. We join with ECOWAS in urging the Senegalese authorities to swiftly set a new date for elections, and in encouraging all participants to work together peacefully towards a transparent, inclusive and credible election process."
