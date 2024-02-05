Half-Masting Of Flags Following The Death Of The President Of Namibia, Hage Geingob

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
Download logo
It is with great regret that we learn of the death of The President of Namibia, Hage Geingob.
Union flags will usually be half-masted on all government buildings in the UK on the day of death of a ruling Head of State. Flags will therefore be flown at half mast on UK government buildings
from
Sunday 4th February until 20 on Monday 5th February.
Other organisations and local authorities may follow suit.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of UK.
MENAFN05022024002747001784ID1107812583
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.