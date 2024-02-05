Half-Masting Of Flags Following The Death Of The President Of Namibia, Hage Geingob

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



It is with great regret that we learn of the death of The President of Namibia, Hage Geingob.

Union flags will usually be half-masted on all government buildings in the UK on the day of death of a ruling Head of State. Flags will therefore be flown at half mast on UK government buildings

from

Sunday 4th February until 20 on Monday 5th February.

Other organisations and local authorities may follow suit.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of UK.