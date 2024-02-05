His Highness The Amir Sends Written Message To President Of Djibouti

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a written message to HE President of the Republic of Djibouti Ismail Omar Guelleh pertaining to bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them.

HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Djibouti Rashid bin Shafeea Al Marri delivered the message during his meeting on Monday with HE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Government Spokesperson of the Republic of Djibouti Mahmoud Ali Youssouf.



