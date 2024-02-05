Jordan, UAE Stress Need For Cease-Fire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Feb 5 (KUNA) -- Jordanian King Abdullah II and President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan stressed on Monday the necessity to intensify action to cease-fire in Gaza, protect Palestinians, and ensure the humanitarian aid is delivered to the strip.

Sheikh Mohammad arrived in Amman on an official visit and discussed with King Abdullah II the situation in the Gaza Strip, The Royal Hashemite Court (RHC) stated.

During the meeting, the two leaders confirmed their full support to the Palestinian people, warning of the repercussions of the ongoing war on Gaza and the worsening of the humanitarian catastrophe situation.

Moreover, the two sides stressed the only way to restore security and stability in the region is through a political process to reach a comprehensive and just settlement of the Palestinian issue.

King Abdullah II stressed in a statement, the need for the international community to support the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) for them to provide vital humanitarian services.

He also praised the UAE's efforts under Sheikh Al-Nayhan's leadership for providing humanitarian aid and calling for a cease-fire in Gaza. (end)

