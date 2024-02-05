PM: Kuwait Seeks To Assemble Comprehensive Nat'l Program

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's government looks forward to put in place a comprehensive "national program" based on the shared vision of the government's work plan and the legislative roadmap, His Highness the Prime Minister said on Monday.

The objectives of the "legislative roadmap" are in line with the government's "work plan," His Highness the Prime Minister told a gathering of the chief editors of local newspapers, underlining a sense of "eagerness" for more cooperation with lawmakers in a bid to enact significant legislations.

While there remains two unoccupied spots in the government lineup, the Kuwaiti prime minister said these vacancies would be filled in due course, saying that by taking the oath of office before parliament, the government intended to send a message of cooperation to lawmakers. (end)

