Kuwait's Abdulaziz Emad Wins Bronze Medal In Fujairah Int'l Taekwondo Championship

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By: Salem Al-Mithen

ABU DHABI, Feb 5 (KUNA) - Kuwait's Abdulaziz Emad won the bronze medal on Monday in the 11th edition of the Fujairah International Taekwondo Championship.

Emad said in remarks to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that this achievement will only motivate him to continue training and prepare for upcoming tournaments and push for more success.

He also praised the support from the Kuwait Taekwondo Federation and the efforts of the coaches and the associated agencies that played a role in this achievement.

Emad dedicated his medal to Kuwait, the coaches, and everyone who supported him throughout this challenge while encouraging every young athlete to follow their dreams. (end)

skm









