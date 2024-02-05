US Envoy To Yemen Due To Tours Gulf This Week

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 5 (KUNA) -- US Department of State announced Monday that US envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking will start his Gulf tour this week.

A statement from the Department of State said that Lenderking will meet with associates in the region to discuss the urgent need to address the regional tension and put a stop to the Houthi attacks on commercial ships in the red sea.

The statement emphasized that the US is working closely with their partners to promote peace and deescalate the humanitarian and economic issues in Yemen under the supervision of the United Nations.

Antony Blinken is currently on the fifth tour of the Middle East since Oct 7, visiting countries like Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Israel and the West Bank in search of ways to broker a truce between Hamas and Israel. (end)

mmj







