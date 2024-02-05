Saudi Crown Prince Meets US Secretary Of State

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Feb 5 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud, held a meeting today with the visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the two reviewed aspects of bilateral relations and prospects for joint cooperation.

Additionally, they delved into discussions regarding advancements at the regional arena and the concerted efforts directed towards attaining security and stability.

Previously, the State Department said Blinken tour in the region comes to bolster efforts to reach a ceasefire deal in Gaza Strip. (end)

kns







MENAFN05022024000071011013ID1107812570