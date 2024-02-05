Kuwait PM Hails Bold, Transparent Nature Of Amir Speech

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 5 (KUNA) -- A recent speech given by His Highness the Amir before parliament was "bold and transparent" at its core, Kuwait's Prime Minister His Highness Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah told the press on Monday.

Deciphering a sense of "concern" on the part of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah over the welfare of his fellow compatriots and "national rights," His Highness the prime minister said such a brazen approach conjured up similar poignant words given by Kuwait's past rulers.

Amid a gathering of the chief editors of local newspapers, including the country's information minister, the Kuwaiti prime minister said His Highness the Amir's speech was a "bright spot," in reference to the "candidness" of his words.

He went on to express the determination of the government, the first under His Highness the Amir's watch, to bring to fruition the objectives and goals outlined in his speech, which primarily revolve around building a prosperous future for the nation. (end)

