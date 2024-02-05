OECD: Global Growth Proved Resilient In 2023

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Feb 5 (KUNA) -- The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) announced Monday that global growth proved surprisingly resilient in 2023, with lower energy prices and fading supply chain pressures helping inflation to decline more quickly than anticipated.

Global growth, which rose by an estimated 3.1 per cent in 2023, is projected to slow to 2.9 per cent in 2024 and then increase to three per cent in 2025, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Economic Outlook, Interim Report February 2024.

High-frequency activity indicators generally suggest a continuation of recent moderate growth, the OECD said.

By the end of 2025 inflation is projected to be back to target in most G20 countries, the report added.

Geopolitical risks remain high, particularly in relation to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East,the OECD said.(end)

