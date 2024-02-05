Civil Service And Government Development Bureau Amends Government Service Centers' Working Hours

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Civil Service and Government Development Bureau has announced on social media an amendment to the working hours for government service centers. This adjustment is the result of a thorough analytical review of data gathered through the "Sharek" platform, aiming to enhance client satisfaction and more effectively meet their needs.

Under the new schedule, the service centers in Al Hilal, Al Rayyan, and Al Wakra will adopt two working shifts: morning from 7:30 AM to 1:00 PM and afternoon from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Meanwhile, The Pearl, Al Daayen, Al Khor, and Al Shamal centers will operate on a single morning shift from 7:30 AM to 12:30 PM.